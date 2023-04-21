A viral video showing Ghanaian gospel artiste Selina Boateng falling onto media personality Fiifi Pratt has caused a stir on social media.

In the footage, Selina Boateng stepped out of her vehicle and approached Fiifi Pratt confidently.

He greeted her and asked how she was doing, to which she replied that she was fine.

Then, he asked her if he could lift her up, since he had heard rumors that he couldn’t.

When he attempted to do so, he ended up losing his balance and they both fell to the ground.

Fortunately, it appears that no one was injured, though Fiifi Pratt could be heard groaning as he tried to get up.

The video has elicited numerous comments from Ghanaians, with many using laughing emojis to express their amusement.