The Managing Director of the Metro Mass Transit, Albert Aduboahene, says the company’s weak communication has affected the brand, despite the government’s efforts to revive its operations.

He says external and internal communications of the company have been ineffective, adversely affecting the company’s activities.

To deal with the challenge, the company is training regional managers on effective communication to revive the MMT brand.

The Metro Mass Transit Limited, established in 2003, is to provide reliable and affordable means of transportation for commuters within towns and cities.

The company recently was in the news over grounded buses and poor terminals.

Some commuters have complained of poorly-maintained buses, as private competitors take advantage of the situation.

Managing Director of MMT, Albert Aduboahene, says the government has added new buses to its fleet to serve clients with affordable transport.

He, however, believes effective communication is important to revive the MMT brand.

Mr Aduboahene says most MMT terminals have seen facelift with an improved maintenance culture.

According to him, the safety of passengers is always prioritised, hence the failure to put aged buses back on the road.