SONABEL, the power utility of Burkina Faso, has issued a critical alert to the Volta River Authority (VRA) regarding the ongoing spillage of water from the Bagre Dam.

This development is a consequence of high inflows into the dam, resulting in elevated reservoir levels.

The rising water levels at the Bagre Dam have necessitated the release of excess water, a measure intended to prevent overtopping and potential damage to the dam.

As a result, the White Volta River and its tributaries, particularly those downstream, are expected to witness a significant increase in water levels. This situation is further exacerbated by heavy rainfall in the northern regions of Burkina Faso.

Residents and communities residing along the White Volta River are now facing an elevated risk of flooding due to the combined effects of the dam spillage and the inclement weather conditions.

In light of these concerns, SONABEL, the VRA, and local authorities are urging all stakeholders, including residents, community leaders, security agencies, and the general public, to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to safeguard lives and property.

It is essential for affected communities to stay informed about the evolving situation and adhere to any guidance or directives issued by local authorities. Preparedness and timely responses can mitigate the impact of flooding and ensure the safety of those living in vulnerable areas.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) in a statement assured that they will closely monitor the situation and provide updates and additional information as needed to ensure the safety and well-being of all concerned.

This announcement serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by seasonal floods in the West African region and highlights the importance of coordinated efforts to manage and mitigate the impacts of such natural events.

Read the entire VRA press release below;