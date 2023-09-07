

Former Presidential Candidate for the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and chairman of the National Interest Movement (NIM) Ghana, Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, has narrated how he got into politics.

According to him, agricultural business has always been his major interest, and politics was never part of his ambitions while growing up.

As an international civil servant, he was focused on impacting lives within the agricultural sector. But a colleague whose interest was in politics induced him into the political field.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning on Wednesday, Dr. Abu Sakara said, “One day I was in my office, and one of my colleagues who I had worked with in Zambia said to me that he was going to a meeting. So, I asked what the meeting was about, and he said they were going to see how they could revamp the CPP.

“So, I wished him well, but he asked what I meant by that and asked me to come along, saying that our fathers enjoyed under Dr. Nkrumah. Finally, I decided to go with him as an observer. So, that’s how the whole thing began…”

He said, he was hesitant to join due to his professional background, but his colleague succeeded in convincing him to participate.

Following his diversion, he needed to resign from his job and set up his agriculture consulting firm while he ventured into the political sector.

“So that’s how I got into it. It was not a deliberate decision.”

“So you were wooed into it? Roselyn Felli, host of the show asked.

“Well, I was lured,” Dr. Abu Sakara answered.

After he joined, the team was confident that the CPP would return to government and regain its relevance because they believed in their capabilities. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in doing so.

In spite of him being cajoled into it, the Executive Director for Rural and Agricultural Development Associates, says he has no regrets ever veering into politics.

He says his experience in politics has spurred him to start the National Interest Movement advocacy group. This initiative, according to him, seeks to ensure sanity in Ghana’s politics.

This is because Dr. Abu Sakara believes “partisan politics has divided and polarised society.” He is of the view that political violence should not be tolerated in the country.

