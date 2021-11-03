New rules for travel to the United States go into effect for flights departing on Monday, November 8, 2021.

The rules released by the Biden Administration for travel to the United States will protect public health while providing consistent guidance around the world. With limited exceptions, travellers to the United States must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Biden Administration has allowed for a limited exception for some countries including Ghana.

Under this exception, which will be reviewed every 90 days, unvaccinated travellers may enter with non-tourist visas using their Ghanaian passport but will be required to have a negative Covid-19 test administered within one day of travel to the United States before boarding.There is no exception for Ghanaian tourists and business travellers (B1/B2).

Ghanaian tourist and business travellers using any “B” visa must show proof of full vaccination and a negative Coviid-19 test administered within three days of departure.

For flights departing to the United States at or after 5:01 a.m. GMT, November 8, fully vaccinated air travellers will be required to show documentation of their vaccination status and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three calendar days of travel to the United States before boarding.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that for the purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include those approved or authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Children between the ages of two and 17 are not required to be vaccinated but must have a pre-departure COVID-19 test. If a child is travelling with a fully vaccinated adult, proof of a negative COVID-19 test from a sample taken within three days before departure is required (consistent with the timeline for fully vaccinated adults).

If an unvaccinated child is travelling alone or with unvaccinated adults, proof of a negative COVID-19 test from a sample taken within one day of departure is required.

While children under two years of age are excepted from the testing requirement, CDC recommends a pre-departure test for these children whenever possible.

U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs) who are otherwise eligible to travel but are not fully vaccinated will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test administered one day before their flight’s departure.

Pandemic-related closures created a significant buildup of demand for all types of visas worldwide. The U.S. Embassy in Ghana continues working to answer this demand as quickly as possible while ensuring the safety of our staff and applicants.

Visa appointments are allocated according to the Department’s worldwide prioritization guidance.