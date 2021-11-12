Some eminent Ghanaians, who hail from the Volta Region, are mobilising funds for victims of Sunday’s tidal wave.

Head of Marketing and Communications at Stanbic Bank, Mawuko Afadzinu, who is part of the move, explained that it is intended to support the victims and also complement efforts of government in ensuring that their lost livelihoods are restored.

“It’s all in a bid to support our society and also to give hope to the country and let people know that in difficult moments like this we are there to augment the efforts of government and to ensure that our people are taken care of,” he said.

Other partners on board the initiative, ensuring that it becomes a reality include the CEO of the Chamber of Telecommunications, Ken Ashigbey, personnel from Ecobank, MTN etc.

Mr Afadzinu on the Joy FM’s Super Morning Show stated that thousands of relief items including mattresses, pillows, etc. have so far been mobilised.

He further gave an assurance that the items will be delivered to the victims on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

“Two articulated trucks full of mattresses, pillows, and at least 1,500 mosquito nets will be sent there and this is possible because the likes of EcoBank, MTN, Stanbic bank have all come to the party,” he said.

“We cannot restore the status quo but we can give them a sense of relief and possibly give them the space to start the reconstruction of what is left,” he added.

On his part, Ken Ashigbey, who also spoke on the show, entreated everyone to throw their weight behind the initiative, particularly people from the Volta Region.