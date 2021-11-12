A 48-year-old mentally challenged man, Fredrickson Erickson Kwadwo Kyere, has attacked and killed his grandparents at Sunyani Newton in the Bono Region.

The deceased, identified as 91-year-old John Kwadwo Amoah and Mary Amoah aged 81, were reportedly attacked while asleep with a hoe.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Christian Ofori Kumi suggested the suspect resorted to drinking after his wife divorced him.

However, advice from his grandmother to quit the habit, according to reports, infuriated him, who attacked them at about 1:00 am on Friday.

They were confirmed dead at the Sunyani Regional Hospital by the medical officer, Dr Frimpong Manso Albert.

The bodies have since been deposited at Mantukwa mortuary for preservation and autopsy due to lack of space at the Regional Mortuary.

The suspect is also in police custody, assisting with investigations.

