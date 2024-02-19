A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Director in the Northern Region, Issahaku Abdul-Latif has passed on.

Mr Abdul-Latif, who was also a former National Health Insurance Authority (NIA) boss reportedly died on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Reports suggest he passed at the Tamale Teaching Hospital following an extended battle with surgery complications.

The NPP Communications Director, Yussif Danjummah confirmed the sadden demise.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our former Communications Director, Mr. A. Latif. He passed away this afternoon at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after enduring a prolonged surgery. May Allah grant him Jannataul-Firdaus,” he mourned.

Details on the funeral arrangements are yet to be communicated, however, he is expected to be buried in accordance with Islamic tradition on Tuesday, February 20.

Party faithful in the region have since suspended media engagements until the burial is over.

