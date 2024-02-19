Former flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet says the current state of the nation is nothing to be proud of.

According to him, the country is still experiencing economic hardship, with the majority of citizens facing difficulties.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews on February 19, the politician mentioned that the current cost of living in the country is contributing to the daily crises people face in their lives.

“I’m sure it is overwhelming and they are all carrying a huge burden. Those in authority do not appear to care enough about the people’s condition.

“They claim to care and make statement, they will imply that they care but their action and the facts are obvious for everybody to see,” he stressed.

Mr. Greenstreet emphasised that authorities in the country frequently attribute the country’s situation to external forces or other reasons, even though they are aware of the impact their actions have on Ghanaians.

“They will give us their usual platitude and long stories” he added.

“For all these years we are still in a very difficult and deadly situation, I don’t think the state of the nation should be anything we will be proud about.”

Touching on the launch of Multimedia Group’s comprehensive election coverage, he pointed out that having an election headquarters is crucial since it will create a platform for people to discuss and understand the country’s issues.

He stressed that the launch of the election headquarters can play a role in addressing problems of intimidation, discrimination, and misinformation.

ALSO READ: