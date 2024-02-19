A non-governmental organization, Maggie Wealthy Foundation, together with Love Your Menses (USA) have taken to the Eastern region to sensitise girls on menstruation.

The event held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, was on the theme; ending period poverty through menstrual equity programme.

The beneficiaries were pupils of Amedeka and Akuse M/A Basic Schools.

The founder of Maggie Wealthy, Margaret Tekpor, advised the girls to practice personal hygiene when when in their period to keep them safe and healthy.

She urged them to wash their hands often and among other things drink a lot of water to stay hydrated.

A member of the team, Bernice Achemdeh demonstrated to the girls the proper way of wearing sanitary pads and how to properly dispose them.

A Principal Nutritionist with the Ghana Health Service(GHS) David Tekpor, also touched on healthy diets the girls need to take when menstruating.

The US-based director of Maggie Wealthy Foundation, Ingr. Bismark Amedzro presented sanitary pads to the girls while urging them to study hard.

The assemblyman for the area, Mr Richard and the Assistant Headmistress, Madam Emefa thanked the team and asked that they visit them again.

ALSO READ: