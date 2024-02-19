The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of orchestrating a campaign against John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy.

Mr Gyamfi alleges that the NPP is exhibiting signs of nervousness and panic regarding the widespread acceptance of this “commendable policy.”

He claims that the ruling party is making concerted efforts to undermine the policy’s credibility and popularity among the Ghanaian populace.

According to Mr. Gyamfi, the NPP lacks innovative ideas and viable policy propositions for job creation as the country approaches the crucial 2024 election.

He asserted that their primary agenda is to discredit the constructive policies presented by their main political rival.

In a press release issued on Monday, February 19, Mr Gyamfi emphasized that the NPP’s attempts to derail Mr. Mahama’s initiatives will be futile, as the Ghanaian people have already embraced them.

He challenged the NPP to present alternative policies for scrutiny by the Ghanaian electorate before the December polls, so as to enable the citizens make informed decisions based on a comparative analysis of the two parties’ proposals.

“The failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government has become very jittery and is panicking over how this laudable policy proposal, described by the TUC as a game-changer, continues to gain traction and acceptability among the Ghanaian people.”

“Clearly, the NPP is bereft of ideas and any sound policy proposition on job creation going into the crucial 2024 election. All the farcical jokes by their discredited flagbearer against the Mahama 24-hour economy strategy, have been roundly rejected by Ghanaians.”

“This is why they have resorted to a campaign of calumny and deliberate disinformation, ostensibly to discredit the well thought-through 24-Hour Economy Strategy of the nation-builder, H.E John Dramani Mahama.”

