The Minority Caucus has renewed call on government to account for monies received in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent development, the Minority Caucus reiterated its call for transparency in the handling of COVID-19 funds, citing delays in the commencement of investigations by the Committee tasked with scrutinizing expenditures.

The Minority initially raised concerns last year, prompting the Speaker to initiate an inquiry into the utilization of the $19.5 COVID-19 fund.

However, the Committee on Health has yet to commence its investigation, prompting further scrutiny from the Minority Caucus.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee, emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue and urged the Committee Chairman, Dr. Nana Ayim Afriyie, to expedite the investigation process.