Enterprise Insurance Ltd, Ghana’s oldest and leading private insurer in Fire, Marine, Motor and General Accident, is set to hold its centenary anniversary thanksgiving service on the 23rd February, 2024 at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra.

The thanksgiving service is in commemoration of business’ centennial celebrations being held under the theme, “Celebrating our legacy, securing your future”.

The Managing Director of Enterprise Insurance, Akosua Ansah-Antwi stated that, “One hundred years as a Ghanaian business in Ghana is no small feat. We are grateful to God for his grace and sustenance over the period. We are thankful for the contributions of our forebearers, this Thanksgiving Service is intended to give God all the glory, indeed, the Lord has been faithful”.

The Thanksgiving service promises to be an important occasion, bringing together key stakeholders across the industry; industry leaders, customers, Brokers, Agents and employees. The event will feature inspiring testimonials, and heartwarming musical performances.

The centenary anniversary, which is being celebrated under the theme “Celebrating our legacy, securing your future” is a significant milestone that marks the dedicated service and positive impact the company has had on both customers and the general public throughout their 100 year journey, while looking forward to securing the future of customers and stakeholders.

The theme of the celebration, “Celebrating our legacy, securing your future”, embodies Enterprise’s rich history of providing Ghanaians with peace of mind and unwavering protection. Since its inception in 1924, the company has weathered economic storms, embraced innovation, and consistently delivered reliable insurance solutions, solidifying its position as a pillar of trust and stability.

Through this centennial celebration and the upcoming thanksgiving service, Enterprise Insurance Ltd. reaffirms its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the future of Ghanaians and contributing to the nation’s continued progress.