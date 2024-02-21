Parliament is set to pass the controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill after nearly three years of the bill being laid in the House.

This comes after the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin withdrew all the amendments he proposed.

Also, his attempt to protract the legislative process by suggesting a meeting between the key representatives of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to seek a consensus on the bill was swiftly rejected.

The anti-LGBTQ bill sponsored by 8 private Members of Parliament led by Ningo Prampram constituency MP, Samuel Nartey George had stalled for months, evoking the worry of its proponents.

However, the Bill which was expected to be passed last week was blocked by Mr Afenyo-Markin who proposed several new amendments.

He argued that he was not outrightly against the principles of the bill and supports it, but opposed the provision that would lead to the imprisonment of individuals accused of engaging in or promoting LGBTQ activities.

The Deputy Majority leader stressed that the bill’s punitive action would not aid in rehabilitating the culprits.

He underscored that the crux of the matter lies in behavioural issues, stating that when addressing such matters, imprisonment is not a viable solution as it exacerbates the situation rather than resolving it.

