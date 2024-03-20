Islamic Human Rights Foundation at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region has called Vice President Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia to declare his stance on the LGBTQ+.

The Awutu Senya East Municipal Islamic group expressed concern that since the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Dr. Bawumia has not commented on it.

To them, it is worrisome for the Islamic community.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Secretary of Kasoa Alshabab Alhuda, a body within the Islamic Human Rights Foundation, Saeed Hussein Basha, called on the Vice President to declare his stance.

He said since the Vice President will be in Kasoa today, he should use the opportunity to declare his stance, as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already done.

To Alhaji Basha, supporting LGBTQ+ is considered a taboo in Ghana therefore allowing them will jeopardize the integrity of Ghana’s culture.

ALSO READ:

Koku Anyidoho states his stance on LGBTQ+

Suhuyini alleges UN office has edited him out of Ramadan video promo over Anti-LGBTQ+…