The Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, has downplayed the assertion that the country is importing a foreign culture by embracing the activities of the LGBTQ+ community.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, March 9, Prof Prempeh stated that Ghana has long-standing cultural practices, where people of the same-sex hold hands in public as an expression of affection.

He fears that when the bill becomes law, such harmless acts could be considered offensive to the law and put innocent people in danger.

He criticised the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, arguing among other things that it criminalises natural display of affection that has always been part of Ghanaian culture rather than representing foreign influences.

“We have done it as children; we have done it in school. In fact, sometimes when visitors come to Ghana, the thing they find amusing is how Ghanaians and their same-sex friends can show affection like that in public. Under this bill, it puts you immediately under suspicion that you are a gay person, and so you wonder who is importing a foreign culture.https://www.youtube.com/embed/ceiAPzsBzyM?si=VCRbXf1JaOR2lHQ3

“I mean, when we were kids, how many homes did we have with young men having their own rooms? Neighbourhood boys usually had some room, one fortunate neighbourhood boy, who had his little crib, was the only one where all the boys would hang out, and sometimes they would sleep together on the bed. Same-sex friends not having sex, not having anything, just friends,” he said.

The Executive Director of CDD-Ghana argued that now just regular interactions between men might be wrongly assumed as a sign of being gay.

He stressed that it is crucial to view the LGBTQ+ bill both as a whole, in terms of human rights, and as separate parts, to grasp its full impact on human rights.

“When you look at the bill that way, so many of these provisions are offensive.

The Law Professor also frowns on the portion of the bill that criminalizes any form of advocacy in support of LGBQT activities saying that is a threat to free speech and almost equal to the restoration of the repealed Criminal Libel Law.

“Assuming that this bill passes, we will continue to advocate for it to be repealed. So, we will continue to advocate against,” he assured.

On February 28, 2024, Parliament endorsed a bill criminalizing LGBTQ activities and prohibiting their promotion, advocacy, and financial support.

According to the legislation, individuals found guilty of engaging in such acts could be imprisoned for 6 months to 3 years, while those involved in promoting or financing such activities could face imprisonment ranging from 3 to 5 years.

The approval of the bill has triggered a backlash from numerous stakeholders, including Virginia Evelyn Palmer, the Ambassador of the United States to Ghana.

Nevertheless, CDD-Ghana has vehemently opposed the bill’s enactment into law, calling it unconstitutional. It has vowed to push for a repeal of the bill if President Akufo-Addo approves it.