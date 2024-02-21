Two people have been apprehended by the Awutu Bereku District Police Command for allegedly robbing students of Awutu Winton Senior High School (SHS).

The suspects who were caught in the act were severely beaten by the students. According to reports, the incident occurred during a football match at the school.

As the students were engrossed in the football game, the suspects took advantage of the distraction caused by the noise and commotion to target individuals who had moved away from the main group to make phone calls.

The two suspects purportedly laid ambush in the bush near the school to attack and manhandled their victims.

But luck run out on them when they were spotted and caught red handed by other students who raised alarm and were subjected to severe beatings.

But for the intervention of police officers from the Awutu Bereku District Police Command, they would have been lynched.

The suspects are said to be in critical condition are being monitored to face the full rigours of the law.