There is serious anger and growing tension at the Accra Technical University (ATU) over the re-appointment of former Vice Chancellor, Professor Samuel Nii Odai.

The controversy surrounding Prof. Odai’s reappointment centres on the alleged violation of the Technical Universities Act.

Staff and other stakeholders have argued Prof Odai has reached the compulsory retirement age of 60 and must relinquish assets in his possession and bow out.

The ATU community, through an inter-union representing five groups, has raised concerns over the reappointment process, demanding the dissolution of the committee and the appointment of a new Council Chairman.

The staff’s discontent has manifested in silent protests on campus, with many seen wearing red bands as a sign of solidarity.

A banner displayed on campus reflects the discontent, indicating an “Imminent Mass Industrial Action” if their demands are not met.

The banner outlines key grievances, including the need for the former VC to adhere to the Technical Universities Act and to return ATU assets in his custody.

It also calls for an end to financial losses at the institution and the appointment of a new Council Chairman.

However, the Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has intervened, urging calm amidst assurances to bring finality to the matter.

The situation at ATU remains tense as stakeholders await further developments.

Adom News continues to monitor the unfolding events as staff threaten mass industrial action if their grievances are not addressed by the Education Ministry.

