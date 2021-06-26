Management of the Accra Technical University (ATU) has outdoored a new campus established at Mpehuasem in the Nsawam District of the Eastern Region.

Following its inauguration by President Nana Akufo-Addo on December 6, 2018, students have been let into the campus for the first time.

The opportunity presented itself after a tree-planting exercise that was held on Friday June 25, 2021.

Vice-Chancellor of ATU, Professor Samuel Odai said the new campus which spans 160 acres will be, upon completion, an ultramodern school facility which houses five laboratories.

Currently, the Engineering and Technology blocks are near completion, and Prof Odoi assured in about a month, the students will be set to move in.

As a technical school, the Faculty of Engineering and Engineering and Built Environment will now have practical work with the standardised machines procured.

Mechanical Engineers will be privileged to have much of their needs met under the AVIC programme where two machine centres, lathe and milling machines, power hacksaws and sensitive drilling machines have been made available.

The laboratories at the Mpehuasem campus have been installed to be used by both Higher National Diploma and Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) students.

The government has also funded an electronic laboratory that has capacity for 30 students at a session and 75 students are expected to train daily.

Director of works, Engineer Mubarak, assured students that they will meet international engineering standard upon completion of the three-four-year course.

Some students, who were selected to be part of the outdooring, expressed excitement their wish of having a bigger, resourceful campus has seen the light of day.

Watch video below: