Ghana defender, Baba Rahman has reassured fans regarding his well-being following a worrying incident during a Greek Cup game on Wednesday, February 21.

After collapsing during the match, scans have thankfully shown no major injuries, and Rahman has expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of concern and support from fans.

The left-back started for POAK for their crucial second leg of the Greek Cup semi-finals against Panathinaikos.

Tragically, Rahman’s involvement in the game was cut short during extra time when he was knocked unconscious following a collision with an opponent while attempting to head a corner kick clear.

Emergency medical attention was quickly provided, and Rahman regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Although the game ended with a 2-1 victory for PAOK after extra time, and a 2-2 aggregate draw, with Panathinaikos winning the subsequent penalty shootout 6-5, Rahman’s safety was the primary concern.

In an update on his condition, Rahman took to social media to convey his appreciation for the support.

Hello, just wanted to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes in the last 12 or so hours. Thankfully I’m recovering well and scans have shown no major damage.



I’d like to also say a big thank you to Georgios Vagiannidis for personally checking in on me at the… pic.twitter.com/rrHLVqESNM — baba abdul-rahman (@babarahmangh) February 22, 2024

The former Chelsea defender confirmed that, the scans had shown no significant damage and expressed his gratitude to those who had personally reached out to him during his hospital stay.

Rahman’s stint with PAOK has been marked by a return to form after a period of relative inactivity following his departure from Chelsea.

Since joining the Greek side on a free transfer last summer, he has made 30 appearances across all competitions, contributing three goals and three assists.