The Member of Parliament for the Abuakwa South constituency in the Eastern Region, Samuel Atta Akyea is still not convinced about the explanation given for the resignation of Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

According to him, being appointed Chairman of a Manifesto committee is not a full-time job.

To Mr. Atta Akyea, that should not be a reason for the Member of Parliament for Suame to leave his current position as Majority leader.

His comment comes in the wake of the resignation of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who has been subsequently appointed as the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Manifesto Committee.

Many argue that, he resigned to have more time for his new role in the campaign ahead of the December general elections.

But Mr. Atta Akyea, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday said, he is opposed to any decision to change leadership at this time.

“When you leave your leadership role, you can still go ahead and do your manifesto job. This is not a sufficient reason to resign from your current position,” he said.

The move, the Abuakwa South MP noted, could potentially sow division within the party.

“I am very disappointed he [Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu] didn’t even consult before resigning. Many people have confidence in his leadership,” he bemoaned.

