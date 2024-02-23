In a significant development for the community of Anlo Town, the NLA’s Good Causes Foundation has commissioned and donated several crucial facilities.

This thoughtful initiative includes a state-of-the-art 10-seater ultra-modern WC, mechanized borehole, a polytank, one storeroom, and one office, all aimed at bringing about positive change and improving the quality of life for the residents.

The commissioning event was attended by community leaders and local officials who gathered to witness the official handover of these much-needed amenities.

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Mr. Samuel Awuku in his address, expressed immense pride in being able to contribute to the development of Anlo Town.

He highlighted the tireless efforts of the NLA Good Causes Foundation in prioritizing community welfare and enabling access to essential services.

In his remarks, the Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi assured the Community of his continuous support for the socio-economic development of the Constituency.

Anlo Town has long faced challenges in terms of sanitation and water supply, making the provision of a 10-seater ultra-modern WC and mechanized boreholes particularly valuable.

These much-awaited facilities are set to vastly improve the community’s hygiene practices and ensure a safer environment for all.

Additionally, the donation of a borehole allows for efficient water storage and distribution, addressing the persisting issue of water scarcity.

NLA’s Good Causes Foundation serves as a testament to the power of partnerships and corporate responsibility.

Its commitment to sustainable community development is commendable and sets an admirable example for other groups and institutions to follow.

The Chief of the Anlo Community in New Juaben, Torgbui Sigismond Senyo Segbefia IV urged the committee to maintain the originality of the edifice.

Since inception in 2021, the NLA Good Causes Foundation based on its four pillars (Education, Youth & Sports, Health, and Arts and Culture) has demonstrated unwavering support to many communities nationwide.

The records available show the provision of over 100 boreholes ready for commissioning this year across the country, donation of vital infrastructural projects not only addresses immediate needs but also fosters long-term growth and prosperity.

This humanitarian effort reflects the Good Causes Foundation’s dedication to uplifting communities and promoting sustainable change.