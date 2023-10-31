The National Lottery Authority (NLA) is pleased to announce the commencement of registration for Lotto operators for the year 2024.

This registration process is open to all entities and individuals interested in operating and selling Lotto products, ensuring compliance with the legal framework defined by the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722), and the Lotto Regulation, 2008 (L.I. 1948).

Prospective operators can obtain application forms from all NLA offices located nationwide, starting from Friday, October 27, 2023. The deadline for the submission of these application forms is set for Friday, November 17, 2023.

One notable change for the year 2024 is the reduction in the annual licence fee. The NLA Governing Board has decreased the annual licence fee from One million Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 1,500,000.00) to Five Hundred Thousand Cedis (GHS 500,000.00), along with the introduction of a monthly fee of Fifty Thousand Cedis (GHS 50,000.00) for the year.

Guidelines for Application/Registration:

Interested applicants can obtain registration forms from any NLA office across the country. The locations of these NLA offices are available for easy access. There is a non-refundable application fee of One Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 1,000.00), which is payable by Bankers Draft ONLY. This payment should be made in favour of the NATIONAL LOTTERY AUTHORITY. All applications must be submitted on an entity or individual basis. NLA will only register entities or individuals who apply independently. Multiple entities applying jointly for registration to operate are not permissible. The NLA will conduct background checks on all applicants as part of the approval process for operation.

It is important to note that, following the conclusion of the registration exercise, any unregistered entities or individuals found operating or selling Lotto products will be subject to appropriate legal actions in accordance with the laws of Ghana.

The National Lottery Authority is committed to ensuring the integrity and compliance of all Lotto operators, and this registration process is a step toward achieving those goals.

We invite all interested parties to participate in the registration process and operate within the legal framework defined by the National Lotto Act.

