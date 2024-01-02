Irene Akoto Asare, a teacher based in Behenase, a suburb of Kumasi, has celebrated the culmination of her good fortune in Multimedia Ghana Limited’s ongoing listener reward initiative, Sika oo Sika, as she finally takes possession of her Suzuki S-Presso.

Officially handed the keys on Monday, January 1, 2024, Irene’s face lit up with joy upon seeing her new car for the first time.

Her win came after being declared the fortunate recipient in the special Sika oo Sika jackpot draw held on Christmas Day.

As a committed participant in the Sika oo Sika project, Irene, who teaches at Behenase M/A Primary School, committed approximately GH₵ 500.00.

Her investment has now paid off handsomely, as she is the proud owner of a car valued at a little over GH₵ 168,000.

The Sika oo Sika initiative is still ongoing, offering more opportunities for individuals to experience similar moments of luck and success.

Sika Ooo Sika is a product vetted and approved on the National Lottery Authority’s Caritas

Platform and run by MGL in partnership with Radio Entertainment Limited.