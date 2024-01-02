Asante Kotoko’s head coach, Prosper Ogum, expressed confidence in the positive impact of Richmond Lamptey’s abilities on the Black Stars.

This reaction follows Lamptey’s inclusion in Ghana’s final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Lamptey, alongside Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah and left-back Hamidu Fatawu, is among the three local players selected for the squad.

Ogum, speaking to Kotoko media after the announcement, commended the midfielder, who has contributed five assists in 12 games in the Ghana Premier League.

Ogum praised Lamptey’s game understanding, emphasizing his unique ability to assess situations on the field and make the right decisions, attributing these qualities to Lamptey’s significant contributions to Asante Kotoko.

He lauded Lamptey’s exceptional reading and understanding of the game, highlighting his consistent application of the right decisions on the field, which sets him apart as an extraordinary player.

Describing Lamptey as a genius, Ogum expressed his confidence in Lamptey’s potential to positively influence the Black Stars during the upcoming AFCON.

Lamptey has already joined the Black Stars’ camp in Kumasi as the team prepares for the tournament scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11.