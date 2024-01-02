The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced it will conduct a run-off to break ties in the election results recorded during the District Level Elections (DLE) on December 19.

The exercise, according to the EC, is per the District Level Elections Regulations, 2015 (C.I. 89), following the collation of results.

The election set for Tuesday, January 9 will take place in 20 electoral areas for Assembly Members and 41 Electoral Areas for Unit Committee Members nationwide.

The election will take place in 11 regions including the Ashanti, Eastern, Volta, Oti, Bono East and Savannah region.

ALSO READ:

Read the full list of the electoral areas below: