The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, says he has no desire to occupy the position of the Majority Leader.

He said he is very satisfied with his current position as the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Mr Osei-Owusu was answering a question on whether he will accept to be the new Majority Leader following the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

He said even though he had heard some possible names to replace Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in the media, the Majority Caucus is yet to make a decision.

Prior to Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announcing his resignation, the First Deputy Speaker had led the Majority caucus to hold a press conference in which he urged the public to disregard any claims that the Majority Caucus had plans to change its leadership.

However, after Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s resignation, the Bekwai MP said, “I am personally disappointed that Kyei decided to stand down; he has been a fantastic leader who is extremely hardworking and I would have wished that he stayed on to the end.”

Speaking to the press, Mr Osei-Owusu said, “Kyei’s resignation got to me as a surprise. As to what got to him, I am sure we better let him explain.”

