Mankessim market women have pledged to rally support for their Member of Parliament, Ophelia Mensah Hayford and the government.

The women, led by the market queen Agnes Woode and her executives, have supported their MP, for the continued assistance she provides to the traders to address their challenges.

The market queen, Agnes Woode, touched on challenges such as insecurity, unsanitary conditions, lack of water, and many more.

According to her, they have relayed these concerns to their Member of Parliament, Ophelia Mensah Hayford, and she has facilitated the connection of water to the market, provided sixteen street lights to illuminate the market, and collaborated with the Ghana Police Service to deploy 16 police officers to enhance security at the market.

She commended President Akufo-Addo for nominating Ophelia Mensah Hayford to a ministerial position.

They hope and pray that President Akufo-Addo will continue to support her to sustain her developmental projects, as they have also pledged to rally support for her and the government.

They made the pledge at a press conference held at Mankessim market.

