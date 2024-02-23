RightCard Payment Services Limited trading as LemFi, has received approval from the Bank of Ghana to partner Nsano Limited to deliver money transfer services to mobile money wallets and bank account beneficiaries in Ghana.

This was contained in a press release dated February 23, 2024.

RightCard says the partnership is in line with the company’s “dedication to complying with the Bank of Ghana’s regulatory framework as well as reinforcing service efficiency through affiliation with proven partners.”

It also assured its customers of continuous delivery of quality service through instant money transfer, competitive exchange rate, and zero transaction fee offerings.

Press release below: