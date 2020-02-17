State prosecutors have pressed fresh charges against a man believed to have assisted one Eric Kojo Duah in the murder of two policemen.

Michael Osafo Ani is part of ten people earlier arrested but discharged by the Kaneshie District Court after prosecutors dropped charges.

The state was today, 17th February, 2020 expected to move for Mr Duah to be committed to stand trial at the High Court.

ASP Sylvester Asare, a state prosecutor however told the court fresh developments have caused the state to conduct further investigations within Accra.

He explained it was for this reason that Mr Ani had also been charged.

Eric Kojo Duah is alleged to have shot and killed Sgt. Michael Dzamesi, a service driver, and L/Cpl. Awal Mohammed at a place called Big Apple, near Budumburam, Kasoa on August 28, 2019.

The deceased policemen were personnel of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) detachment at Kasoa whose deaths sparked public outrage.

Magistrate Rosemond Doodua Agyiri has adjourned the case to March 2, 2020