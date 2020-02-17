Joy Prime’s kids cooking show, Big Chef, saw Maria Chiara De Matters adjudged the best chef of week 6 of the competition after successfully beating her eleven other competitors with her delicious breakfast.

The task was to awaken a cousin to sunrise and a creativity-filled breakfast.

Maria Chiara proved her cooking prowess with fluffy Dolait mango chunks and pancake with melted chocolate toppings and fruit salad.

Maria Chiara

With her wonderful presentation, proper hygiene and amazing taste, the judges were convinced she surpassed all her colleagues.

“I wanted to inspire my cousin with good food and creativity; I wanted to achieve that with something extraordinary. All happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast and I believe my cousin should start the day right,” she explained her choice of recipe.

Meanwhile, with teary eyes, Regina and Gertrude had to wave their final goodbyes to their colleagues as they emerged the first evictees since the show kicked off.

