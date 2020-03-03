Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill, has taken to social media to react to his former wife’s interesting claims about him.

Churchill’s ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, recently said that he likes to sleep with men and women.

According to Churchill, Tonto has now turned their six months of marriage to 20 years of broken marriage by becoming a broken record.

Just recently, the mother of one took to social media via her Instagram page to claim that she walked out of her marriage with Churchill because he liked to sleep with both men and women.

Well, the allegation seems to be a very big one and Churchill has also taken to his Instagram page to react.

Check out his reaction below;