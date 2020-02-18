The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision refused an application seeking to halt ongoing construction works on the National Cathedral.

The seven-member panel, presided over by Chief Justice Kwesi Anin, on Tuesday ruled that appropriate remedies exist to be used by the court to provide compensation if it rules against the State in the substantive case.

A businessman, Jonathan Holm, is in court alleging that the government has breached portions of the constitution by allowing State land to be used in a manner that does not serve the public interest. He wants a declaration of the action as unconstitutional with the land returned to its original owners.

The panel urged the lawyers for the businessman to pursue the substantive matter since that was the second time it had refused an application filed by them.

The Cathedral, which would be sited next to the Ghanaian Parliament building in the centre of the capital, was proposed by the government in March 2017 as part of the celebration of Ghana’s 60th independence anniversary.

Efforts to raise funds began in 2018. President Nana Akufo-Addo said at the time: “The Cathedral will address the missing link in our nation’s architecture by providing a church of national purpose.”

The court has meanwhile set April 29 to deliver its judgment in a case filed by former Deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine, challenging the eligibility of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.