Following the demise of Ebony Reigns, her manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, introduced Wendy Shay as his new kid on the block.

The announcement made many ardent fans of Ebony angry because, for most of them, it was inappropriate for the manager of the deceased to so because it came too soon.

For others, it was not only about the timing but the forum Bullet chose for his announcement – the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Since then, there have been back and forth moments between Ebony’s father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng and Bullet over rights and music royalties of the fallen dancehall diva.

So intense was the misunderstanding that it manisted publicly, getting many Ghanaians to wade into the matter, with many people choosing sides in the matter of who really deserved to control Ebony’s posthumous legacy.

In the ensuing confusion, Wendy Shay became the proverbial grass that suffered as the two elephants fought.

Wendy suffered at the hands of Ebony fans who labelled her a copycat who couldn’t replace their queen.

Some even threatened to cut her life short for trying to perform mimic their heroine, Ebony Reigns.

Fast forward, two years after Ebony’s death, the Opoku Kwarteng family and members of the Rufftown record label have reunited to close the chapter on the friction that has existed between them.

This happened at an event dubbed “Ebony Jollof Party”, which was organised by both parties at Dansoman to annually honour the legacy of the Maame Hwe hitmaker.

Elated Wendy Shay, sharing a post with her fans on social media said:

“First time meeting the family of Ebony Reigns. The love is deep ❤️. 16th February Is Ghana Jollof Day#ebonysjollofparty #rufftown #Shaygang.”

