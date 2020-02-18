Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Butakor have accepted a respective six and four months suspension handed them by management of the University of Ghana.

Legal counsel Francis-Xavier Sosu of F-X Law & Associates on behalf of the duo, wrote to management of the University of his clients’ decision to accept their suspension.

Mr Sosu in his letter to management of the University, said his clients respected the decision of the University as they wish to bring finality to the matter and put it behind them for the collective interest of the entire University community.

He however argued the suspension was a bit harsh given that the two had not been found guilty of sexual misconduct or exchanging grades for sex as purported by BBC Africa in its expose.

