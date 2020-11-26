Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has assured that the club will get a good result in their Caf Champions League preliminary game.

The Ghana Premier League side arrived in Mauritania on Wednesday afternoon as they gear up for the clash against Nouadhibou FC.

Kotoko are winless in their first two matches played in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

But according to Mr Amponsah, he admits that poor start of the season but he remains hopeful of good results against Nouadhibou.

“We have not started our 2020/21 Ghana Premier League on a good note and I expected that because most of the teams did not get enough time for pre-season due to Covid-19,” he exclusively told Asempa FM.

“Most of the matches that will be played will be part of the pre-season but we as a club are ready because this is Kotoko and no other club.

“The players are ready and the coach is making sure we get our first win here before the return game in Ghana.

“In our game against Berekum Chelsea, the home fans were happy and this shows that we as a club are doing something right.

“I can promise that we will do our best to get the best results for Ghana and the club,” he added.

A total number of 21 players were named for the game by Maxwell Konadu. Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama, who arrived at the club this summer, has been axed from the club.

Meanwhile, the match has been rescheduled from Friday to Sunday.