Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, says he has not endorsed any political party ahead of the December 7 elections.

Speaking in an interview, the musician said he rather endorses the achievements of the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer during his first term as the President of Ghana from 2016 to 2020.

He said this on Accra-based Okay FM:

This question is a strong one… No! I can say I have not endorsed any political party but If you mention Nana Addo’s name, I know he has done a lot which also deserves my endorsement.

So I can say I have not endorsed any political party but President Nana Akufo-Addo as Ghanaian President has also done a lot of things that is endorsable which I do endorse…, he said.

