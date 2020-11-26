Tough-talking Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has been sharing some of his life’s biggest regrets with the public.

Key among such regrets he revealed is his recent verbal tirades against a High Court Judge.

The lawmaker said he has had time to reflect on his reaction and has realized that he went too far with his choice of words.

Mr Agyapong recently made the headlines for attacking a judge who had ruled on a matter involving him.

The case is that of one Susan Bandoh and Christopher Akuetteh Kotei suing Mr Agyapong, Ibrahim Jaja, Nana Yaw Duodu aka Sledge and the Inspector General of Police in a land matter.

Among other things, Mr Agyapong was also alleged to have threatened to “face the judge”.

However, speaking in an interview on Accra-based Asaase radio, the MP said he felt bad after the incident.

RELATED:

“In fact, the language I used on that judge is my deepest regret so far in life so far though I have had my own share of broken hearts, that singular actions made me feel bad.

“I’m a human being and it is not because he is a judge but honestly I went too far just that I was pissed with the way the guy behaved,” he stated.