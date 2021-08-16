For weeks, the country has been experiencing a surge in cases attributed mainly to community spread of the delta variant and a lack of adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.

According to the Director-General of the Service, Dr Patrick Kumah-Abogye, although there is pressure once some patients are discharged after their recovery, spaces are created for new persons.

“Yes, there’s a lot of pressure on our treatment centres, no doubt about that, but as people get discharged, spaces are created,” he said.

Dr Kumah-Aboagye explained that the situation was bad in the Ashanti Region but is normalising.

“Ashanti initially was bad, it’s a bit improved, and so it may be good today, it may be bad tomorrow, and that’s why we want to ensure that people don’t catch the virus.

“No matter what you do, if we don’t protect ourselves, all our beds will be full, and we won’t even have enough health workers to manage them because our health workers will go home because they themselves are exposed,” he said.

There have been concerns that with the deadly delta variant spreading fast in the community, more people will require hospitalisation and critical care, putting pressure on the country’s few ICU beds.

He also explained that the rate of positivity in schools in the country has been declining and revealed that over 95 per cent of infected students have recovered.

“When it comes to the schools, so far, a total 453 schools have recorded cases of Covid-19 with a cumulative total number of 3,113. 95.6% have recovered.

“We still have about 136 active cases. However, the outbreak in the schools seem to be under control,” he said.