Roseline Okoro, the beautiful sister of actress, Yvonne Okoro, has spoken about her honeymoon.

Roseline dominated the headlines on Saturday, April 10, 2021, after getting married to her longtime boyfriend.

The said wedding attracted top celebrities like Stonebwoy, Kidi, and a few others.

However, four days after the colourful wedding, Roseline, who is a medical doctor has dropped her first reaction from her honeymoon.

She released a beautiful bridal gown photo looking gorgeous.

In the said photo, Roseline looked just like her sister. Her caption of the photo read, “4 days down…forever to go.”

With Roseline’s photo, fans have taken to her comment section to congratulate her.