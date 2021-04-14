Photos of a group of individuals using toxic liquid to make malt drinks for the public have surfaced online.

The photos were released online following their arrest by Nigerian police officers.

They mix up dangerous liquids that they have kept for a long time inside a tank, according to the information.

They will blend the water with an existing malt drink and sell it to the public, making it difficult to identify.

This demonstrates how people are unconcerned with human life; all they think about is how to make money at the expense of others, whether they live or die.

The knowledge was disseminated on Instagram by famous blogger tunde, and it sparked a lot of discussion, with many people asking why people would enjoy murdering their fellow humans for the sake of profit.