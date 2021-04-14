The police in Niger state has arrested Umar Jibril, popularly known as Ba’adama for stabbing the Chief Imam of Edati to death.

The suspected allegedly stabbed his victim with an iron rod for allegedly having sex with his second wife.

Confirming the arrest to newsmen, the state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, said the suspect carried out the act on Monday, April 12.

When interrogated, the suspect alleged that the cleric was having an affair with his wife.

He said while relaxing in front of his house on the said date in the evening, the Chief Imam walked past him and went towards his neighbour’s house.

He said that about the same time his second wife, Aishatu Umar also came out and said she was going to the toilet behind the compound.

He claimed that having waited for so long without her return, he went round searching and eventually heard her voice in the neighbor’s house.

Suspect, Umar Jibril

“I entered and met the Chief Imam naked on the bed with my wife. They were sleeping together. I didn’t do anything, I left them and went to my brother’s house to report what I saw.” Umar said.

He said he lost his cool when the Chief Imam called him for a dialogue over the incident.

“In the course of the discussion, things became heated, we argued with each other and I forcefully collected the iron rod with Alhaji Alhassan and stabbed him in the neck.”Umar said

The state police boss added that the suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as possible.