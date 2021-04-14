

A 35-year-old woman has been found dead in an uncompleted structure belonging to the Baptist Church at Abira in the Kwabre East District of Ashanti region.

The mother of Akosua Adjeiwaa said she last saw her when she came to seek permission to go on preaching duties as part of a church programme.

Her mother, who is a Baptist Church member, claims her daughter is not a member and that there was no activity in the church on the day of the incident.

She added, however, that after a while, some construction workers of the uncompleted church building alerted her that Akosua was lying in a pool of blood.

Residents who spoke to Adom News suspect foul play, believing she was lured into the building by her killer.

READ ALSO

Also, the construction worker who discovered the deceased said her head might have been slammed into a concrete block which was left at the scene.

Unit Committee Chairman of the electoral area, Patrick Nuako, said no such crime has been witnessed before in the area.

Police in Kenyaase have commenced investigations into the matter.