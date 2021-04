A Ghanaian couple sent out a divorce invitation that has made news headlines.

The couple, Nana Sekyere and Evelyne Koranteng, asked their friends to join them as they “divorce in peace”.

Their divorce party is to be held on April 30, 2021. The invitation also includes a smiling photo of the couple.

The husband shared the divorce invitation via his social media account and it quickly caught people’s attention.

See photo below: