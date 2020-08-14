The Bole District Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship Andrew Prince Cudjoe, has sentenced two friends, Malik Sule, 18, and 16-year-old Abdulai Bakari.

The two were sentenced to 48 and 12 months imprisonment respectively after they pleaded guilty to the offense.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Abdullai Awuni, said master Sule, who is a tricycle rider and his friend, a butcher, unlawfully entered one Seidu Adam’s room and stole some appliances.

One tabletop fridge valued at GH¢ 850.00, two mobile phones valued at 840.00, flat-screen TV value at GH¢900.00 and woofer systems value at GH¢550.00 were retrieved from them.

Inspector Awuni said master Sule is a habitual criminal and a friend to the police and court, as he is well known for entering people’s rooms and stealing electronic items.

The two suspects were convicted on their own plea.

A bench warrant has been issued against the third suspect whose name has only been given as Haruna while the exhibits are to be released to the owner.