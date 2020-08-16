President Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism Ghana’s borders will be opened for international activities by September 1, 2020.

Ghana’s international land, air, and sea borders have been closed to human traffic since March 21, 2020.

On May 31, President Akufo-Addo announced that the border closure will be in effect until further notice.

However, in his 15th update on measures taken against the spread of coronavirus in the country, he stated the time for the opening of the borders is due.

ALSO READ:

The President indicated he wants to ensure all necessary measures are put in place.

He noted, “we must the country is in the right position to successfully test every single person who arrives in the country.”

He added the Ministry of Aviation and all other stakeholders are working with the Ministry of Health to provide a sure data in that regard.