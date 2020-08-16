President Akufo-Addo has taken a jibe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and others who were pessimistic about the compilation of a new voters registration.

Describing them as “Professional Jeremiahs” considering their lamentations about how things will spiral out of control in the country’s attempts to control the Covid-19 cases.

Lauding the Electoral Commissioner and her team for doing a yeoman’s job, he said even those who were cynical took advantage of the measures put in place by the EC to register.

The President said he is content with the ‘orderly and safe’ manner in which the exercise was carried contrary to general objection by a section of the public that going ahead with the registration will lead to a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths.