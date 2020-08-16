President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Ghana Police Service to deal with perpetrators of violence in the just ended voters’ registration exercise.

In his 15th address to the nation, Akufo-Addo categorically condemned the violent acts which marred the process at some registration centres in the country.

“There were nonetheless deeply regrettable, isolated incidents of violence which I condemn unreservedly and which I charge the police to deal with, without fear or favour. But the exercise was generally peaceful,” he said.

However, he applauded the Electoral Commission, led by Mrs Jean Mensa for the successful organisation and running of the exercise