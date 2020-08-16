President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for the recently compiled new voters’ register in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

He is extremely happy over the ‘orderly and safe’ conduct of the registration contrary to widespread condemnation of the exercise over claims it will lead to a surge in the number of infections and deaths.

“The Electoral Commission has completed the successful compilation of a new register ahead of the conduct of the 2020 general election” President Akufo-Addo said in his 15th address to the nation on measures government to taking to contain the virus.

“On behalf of the people of Ghana, I congratulate warmly, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Ms. Jean Mensa, her two deputies, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare and Mr. Samuel Tetteh and the entire Commission for their efficient, safe and transparent nature of the registration exercise”, he added.