Sail to the land of quil; the ink, your guide

And lamp. When the winds blow, you will be safe.

Enter with joyous songs, O perfect wraithe;

Ennin, Adjei, Komla, your good friends hide.

Do not forget, many scripts await you.

Well penned in condolence, LUV FMs Kwasi Debrah writes as the Kumasi newsroom of the Multimedia Group Limited is shattered.

It is difficult to come to terms with the passing of the GREAT ‘Ali Ali’ or ‘Alhaji’ as we affectionately call him.

His legacy in the journalism profession stands TALL in the country, very evident in many branches of the communication, and media landscape.

Many had little or no experience in the profession.

With his ‘Midas’ touch, he was able to mould many young talents under in his ‘pottery’ newsroom into giants in the journalistic profession.

Multiple-Award winning Journalist Seth Kwame Boateng, Erastus Asare Donkor, Ohemeng Tawiah, Presidential Correspondent Elton John Brobbey and Media General’s Northern Sector Bureau Chief, Kofi Adu Domfeh.

It also include renowned lawyer and journalist, Sampson Lardy Ayenini and Kwabena Owusu Ampretwum of Chirano Gold Mines.

Samson Anyenin writes, “Pray – I called him Doc Ali Ali. Humble to a fault. I went to journalism school in his newsroom. RIP”.

Evergreen Sports Journalists Delali Atiase and Adom TVs Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Country Man Songo, all worked under him.

Others are Nhyira FM’s Kofi Asante Ennin, and Adom FMs Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei and Akosua Addai Mununkum.

“My heart is broken 💔. one of the best human beings I have ever worked with. Humble and respectful irrespective of who you are. My teacher, my news editor. Is very difficult for me to say R.I.P”, Akosua Addai Munumkum writes.

Nana Yaw Gyimah, Asenso Mensah, and lately, Nhyira FMs sensational duo –Ofori Amanfo (Obedehye3) and Awuku Malik (Nana Awuku Denkyembuo) have experienced his refinery.

His calm demeanor and impact in the profession transcends the Kumasi Newsroom to even Akyaa – the beverage seller close to the office.

Until his death, he was the editor for both LUV FM and Nhyira FM at the Kumasi Unit of the Multimedia Group Limited.

Indeed the media fraternity in Ghana especially in Kumasi has lost a great gem.

The Editors’ editor is no more.

You will forever remain in our HEARTS.